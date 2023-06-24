Guadalajara Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara hired on this eve of the Opening 2023 of Liga MX the goalie Oscar Whalleywho aims to be the owner in the tapatio team who seeks to do another good tournament after reaching the final of the Closing 2023 with Veljko Paunovic.

He goalkeeper who was active in the soccer of Spainbefore coming to Mexico to reinforce the rojiblancos, he accepts that this opportunity is the greatest he has received and assures that he is ready to face this challenge, knowing what it means to play in one of the most popular clubs in the MX League.

«We are doing very well, we have had hard work sessions to recharge our batteries for the next tournament. It is the biggest challenge I have and well, I am very excited and eager to face them, “he commented in an interview with Mediotiempo.

Oscar Whalley comes from Sports Lugo and although he has received criticism for being a player that is little recognized in our country, he affirms that he comes calmly for that place on the field knowing how to deal with any adverse situation, something that has helped him to know how to mature.

«In the end it is football and everyone fails. The best fail Manuel Neuer it has failed many times, and in the end it is not a question of failing, because if we fail, we all fail. The question is how to recover from that mistake, and well, I think I have already acquired maturity, I’ve been playing in the game for several years professional soccer and I am lucky to know how to deal with these moments, “he said.

In addition, the one born in Spainwith a Mexican mother, pointed out that an ambitious and solid team is being assembled in Chivas to compete in the next tournament, after finishing runner-up in League after losing against UANL Tigers the last final.

«We are working with great ambition, there have been teams that lost a final and in six months they were champions again. In the end, we are going to work for that, to be an ambitious, correct and very competitive team,” he said. Oscar Whalley.

Chivas will debut in the Opening 2023 at the house of Club Leon on Monday, July 3. The duel will begin at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).