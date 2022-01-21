The Peruvian National Team released the list of players summoned for the two matches of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Ricardo Gareca’s list for the games against Colombia and Ecuador includes two Liga MX soccer players: the midfielder from América, Peter Aquinas, and Leon’s striker, Santiago Ormeno.

Aquino was part of the Andean team that faced the classification heading to Russia 2018, in which Peru managed to return to a World Cup 36 years later; Ormeño’s last match with Peru was in a narrow loss to Bolivia, in La Paz, on October 10, 2021.

Squad list and knockout

Pedro Gallese, Luis Advíncula, Yoshimar Yotún and Christian Cueva are the other players who have passed through Liga MX and were called by the “Tiger”.

The rest of the summoned are: José Carvallo, Ángelo Campos Luis Abram, Alexander Callens, Miguel Araujo, Renzo Garcés, Carlos Zambrano, Aldo Corzo, Jhilmar Lora, Miguel Trauco, Marcos López, Nilson Loyola, Renato Tapia, Wilder Cartagena, Christofer Gonzáles, Horacio Calcaterra, Sergio Peña, Jairo Concha, Edison Flores, Raziel García, Gabriel Costa, André Carrillo, Alex Valera and Gianluca Lapadula.

Peru is in fifth place in the standings with 17 points as a result of five wins, two draws and seven losses. If the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers ended today, Peru would play the playoff for the World Cup.

Their next rival, Colombia, is in fourth place with the same number of points but better goal difference, while Ecuador has 23 units that have it in third place in the table.

In their last game of preparation, played yesterday, Peru beat Jamaica 3-0 in a friendly duel ahead of the FIFA date.