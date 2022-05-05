When Oribe Peralta remember the end of the 2014-2015 Concacaf Champions League, the smile on his face is remarkable. “It gives me chills to think about it. Remembering those moments makes you very happy, because you remember everything you went through to get to that precise moment,” Peralta said in an interview with Concacaf.com.

That was, of course, the final when Peralta and América defeated the Montreal Impact 5-3 on aggregate to win the sixth title of Concacaf of the club. For Peralta, after losing two previous finals as a player of Santos Lagunawin a first Champions League It was a moment to enjoy.

“The Champions League It’s a tournament that gave me a lot of joy, but at first it was bittersweet because I couldn’t win the cup with the team I admired since I was a child, the Santos Laguna. But then I had the opportunity to win those titles with the America club. It was very significant for me in my career”, highlighted Peralta.

“We knew that at that time we represented Mexico and that it was very important to win. We wanted to show that football in USA and Mexican has that superiority with respect to many teams, so for us the game took on a greater meaning because we knew that it was against a team from the mls”, he exposed.