December 12, 2021 is a day fans will never forget. Guadalajara Atlassince that Sunday a full Jalisco stadium witnessed the second title of the Rojinegro team in Mexican soccer by consecrating itself champion of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.

that day the Atlas led by Argentine coach Diego Martín Cocca ended a streak and even called a 70-year curse of not winning a Liga MX championship by the Zorros.

“One year ago it rumbled throughout the country that the Rojinegros were crowned Champions, the fruits being a Transformation that does not stop and works to achieve more. It’s nice to stop to think about the past, but it’s nicer to build together what we want for the future,” he wrote. Atlas on social networks, remembering the championship.

Atlas lifting the title in the Grita México A21 tournament in Liga MX/Jam Media

Set red and black He came home with the score at a 3-2 disadvantage, and he had the strength and football to win León 1-0 against León to send overtime and later consecrate himself in the penalty shootout.

The annotation of Atlas It was the work of captain Aldo Rocha and in the last minutes it was a two-way game in both areas but neither team could score the goal that would give them the title, thus sending overtime.

In the overtime there were dangerous actions but the goal did not fall, even the midfielder and youth squad of the Foxes, Edgar Zaldivar He had a great chance in front of the rival goal but his header went limp and he couldn’t score.

We recommend you read

In the penalty shootout, the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas dressed as a hero by stopping 2 shots from León, thus leaving all the spoils of Argentine striker Julio Furch, who was in charge of scoring the fifth penalty for the foxes to put the final score 4 by 3 from 11 paces and thus give Atlas de Guadalajara its second title in the MX League.