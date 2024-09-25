Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Within the framework of the Matchday 10 of the 2024 Apertura of Liga MX, the Tigres UANL They attacked in groups in the face of the threat of the Club Leon Emeralds

The University students They returned to Saint Nicholas of the Herons after obtaining victory in his visit to the FC Juarez (0-1)product of the annotation of Sebastian Cordova.

On the other hand, the Wild beast signed his first victory in the Opening 2024 under the command of Eduardo Berizzo. In it Bajio, Club Leon surpassed the Athletic San Luis (1-0) thanks to the goal of Jhonder Cadiz.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate portal we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the duel between Tigres UANL and Club Leon.

The match Tigers-Lion will be played next Friday, September 27th from the University ‘Volcano’, venue with capacity for 41 thousand 886 fans.

The ball will be kicked off at 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). The 90 minutes can be enjoyed on national television, through the Azteca 7 channel.

