Querétaro.- At the start of the Date 10 of the 2024 Apertura of the MX League, Queretaro FC will receive Club Necaxa after being the surprise in the last week of activities.

The Roosters of Mauro Gerk They resurfaced by defeating Tigres UANL (1-0) and Atlas FC (0-1)to be six points from the zone of the ‘Play-In’.

The Querétaro team is in seventeenth place, penultimate, with a score of seven, the same amount they accumulate Mazatlan FC and Club Leon in fifteenth and sixteenth place, respectively.

On the other hand, Club Necaxa recharged his energy to make the trip to Queretarowhere he intends to hit like lightning to continue climbing the leaderboard.

Querétaro defeated Tigres in La Corregidora

By letting the victory slip away against the Club America (1-1)those commanded by Eduardo Fentanes They are in the disposal zone.

Club Necaxa He marches from the eleventh place with twelve points, but has not known defeat since he suffered the somersault during his visit to the Santos Club (3-2)within the framework of Day 6.

Necaxa equaled the previous date with América

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate portal you will know when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the duel between Queretaro FC and Club Necaxa of the Day 10 of the Opening 2024 of the MX League.

The match Querétaro-Necaxa will be played this Friday, September 27 from La Corregidora stadiuma property with capacity for 34,107 followers.

The Referees Commission appointed Jorge Abraham Camacho Pilgrim to deliver justice. It will authorize the start of the game at 7:00 pm (Mexico time), 6:00 pm (Culiacan time).

View of the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro

This confrontation will not be available on national television. To watch the 90” minutes you need to tune into the Caliente TV channel on YouTube.

