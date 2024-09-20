Puebla.- The Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX continues this weekend with the duel of the day 9 between Club Puebla and Pachuca Clubfrom the Angelopolis.

The teams led by Jose Manuel de la Torre and Guillermo Almada, They seek redemption by failing to achieve a positive result in the double date.

Club Puebla suffered defeat in their visit to the UNAM Pumas (1-0)while Pachuca Club He let the victory go against Red Devils of Toluca FC (2-2), in it Hidalgo state.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate web portal we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the clash between Sweet Potatoes and Tuzos.

The match Puebla-Pachuca will be played this Friday, September 20th from the Cuauhtémoc State, venue with capacity for 47,704 people.

The Referee Commission appointed Maximiliano Quintero Hernandez as central judge. Will authorize the start of the game at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

Club Puebla vs. Club Pachuca will be broadcast on open television, through Azteca 7, as well as on the Fox Sports channel on cable television and Vix Premium, via streaming.

