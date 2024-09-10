Leon, Guanajuato.- After finishing the FIFA datethe activity in the Mexican League is back on track, with the duel between Club Leon and Blue Crossas part of the Matchday 7 of the Opening 2024.

The Green Bellies will premiere at Argentinean, Eduardo Berizzoas Technical Directorafter being among the three worst places in the overall classificationwith four digits.

Under the command of the former coach, Jorge Bava, Club Leon failed to achieve victory in its first six games of the Opening 2024; has a record of four draws and two losses.

Jordy Alcívar in regret after the defeat against Tijuana

On the other hand, Cruz Azul will fly to the Shallows undefeated and with high morale, after pulverizing the two-time champion, Club America (4-1)in it Young Classic.

Cruz Azul beat America in the Youth Classic

The Machine takes over the top spot with fifteen points, the result of five wins and one draw.

In the latest dispute between Emeralds and Celestialsthe team of Blue Cross took home all three points after a three-two away win.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game of Club Leon facing Blue Cross, in it Liga MX 2024 Opening.

Lights illuminate the Nou Camp stadium

The match Lion-Blue Cross will be held next Saturday, September 14, at the Nou Camp stadiumHostilities will begin at 8:35 pm (Mexico time), 7:35 pm (Culiacán time).

The match will not be broadcast on free-to-air television, as it will be broadcast by Fox Sports on a pay-per-view basis and Fox Sports Premium via streaming.

