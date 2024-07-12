Guadalajara, Jalisco.- In the Independence Causeway Mexican Soccer returns this weekend. The Atlas FC Foxes They will play at home against the UANL Tigerswithin the framework of the day two of the Opening 2024.

The Red and blackled by the Spanish, Beñat Saint Josephthey rescued a draw in Juarez City last week at the Olympic building of the Braves (2-2).

For their part, the Felines They got their first victory with the Macedonian coach, Veljko Paunovichin front of the Necaxa Club Rays (1-0) in ‘The volcano’ of San nicolas de los heros.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the clash between Atlas FV and Tigres UANL, during the second week of the Apertura 2024 of the Mexican League.

The match will be played this Friday, July 12th at the Monumental Jalisco stadium. Jorge Abraham Camacho Peregrina will be the one to be the referee after being appointed by the Referee Commission.

The game will begin broadcasting at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). You can enjoy the 90 minutes on Channel 5, TUDN and Vix Premium.

