Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- In the stellar duel of the day 4 of the Opening 2024, FC Juarez will have a difficult challenge against the America club.

The Bravos They will walk around the field in search of their first victory, before the Mexican League pauses its hostilities for a month to make way for the Leagues Cup 2024.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

The border team repeats at home against the Mexican two-time champion who will also play their second consecutive away game this week.

The team trained by Mauricio Nogueira will try to get out of its bad moment by stringing together two defeats against Toluca FC (3-2) and Pumas UNAM (1-2)after its debut against Atlas FC (1-1)with whom he added a point that, for now, keeps him in fifteenth place in the league table.

Juárez suffered the fall of the Pumas UNAM

Jam media

Meanwhile, those led by André Jardine They are having a bitter start to the season, having two defeats in three games played with a stance of two-time champion of the Mexican Soccer.

Club América has not added points outside the Blue stadium when suffering setbacks against Athletic San Luis (2-1) and Tigres UANL (1-0).

He found his first victory of the competition against Querétaro FC (3-1) to be placed in the thirteenth position with three units.

America succumbed against Tigres UANL

Jam media

Before the kick-off, on our Debate site we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the duel between Juarez and America of the 2024 MX League Opening.

Landscape of the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium

Jam media

The ball will be set in motion when the referee, Maximiliano Quintero Hernandezmake the authorization at 9:10 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:10 p.m. (Culiacán time).

The match Juarez-America It will not be broadcast on open television, the 90 minutes can be watched on the Fox Sports channel and the Fox Sports Premium service.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.