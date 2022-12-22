The Mexican midfielder and new acquisition of Rayados de MonterreyOmar Govea, arrives with very clear goals and objectives on his return to Mexico and only thinks of being a champion in Mexican soccer.

“To return to Rayados is to return to a team that plays for champion”, was emphatic in his last response to the media.

“I made a good decision, I want to live the experience, play my first Clásico, I want to eat the League, that’s what I came for, I have the option to buy, I hope that at the end of the loan they say it was a good decision,” he said.

Omar Govea He makes it clear that he learned a lot during his stay in the old continent and he is eager to demonstrate that level that he acquired while outside of Mexico.

“I have learned a lot from European soccer, making my debut in Mexican soccer fills me with motivation, when I left I hoped I would not return so young, good performances will put me in the National Team, but first it is to impress the coach.

The footballer advised new talents, commenting that they first train well in the MX League, in order to later emigrate to a football like Europe, which is more demanding.

“Honestly, for the boys who are looking to go to Europe, first finish training, it’s a different kind of football, the Mexican has had a better mentality lately,” he said.

“Mexican soccer is growing a lot, we can change, that in the League we can improve by leaps and bounds, interesting generations are coming, you have to give confidence to the coach that arrives, in Mexico there is a lot of quality, but you have to be patient in the processes, that It is what stops us a bit, with effort the National Team can take big steps”, he added.