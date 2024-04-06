Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine wants to end his negative streak of three games without winning in the Closing 2024 when you receive Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club this Saturday within the framework of the Day 14 of the MX League.

Martin Anselmi and his own will face those led by him 'Tano' Ortiz that he could take the field with an eleven full of substitutes, given that he has the return game of the Concachampions in view of Inter Miami CF.

After winning in USA on Wednesday 1-2, it is likely that Fernando Ortiz determined to take care of his main men in this dispute against Blue Cross in it blue stadium .

For this reason, the commentator Javier Alarconof ESPNassures that Cruz Azul has the upper hand to add three again and begin to get ready for the finals of the contest.

'Corcho' scored a great goal in Miami

Striped Twitter

«If he beats Monterey On Saturday, which I think is going to happen, we are going to get excited,” he began to say on 'The Machine Podcast'.

«I think he is going to beat Striped because he has low (Gerardo) Arteaga and of (Jorge Rodríguez) 'Cocho' and it will also arrive completely with substitutes due to the issue of the interface of the “InterMiami”.

“I think that Blue Cross with this rest and with the need to make the home team weigh and with what the Monterey in the Capital “I believe that Cruz Azul can win that match,” concluded J.avier alarcón.

Cruz Azul tied with Pumas the previous day

jam media

The match Blue Cross-Striped will take place this Saturday, April 6 from Sports City stadium. The Liga MX He scheduled the game at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:05 p.m. (Culiacan time).

