Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Chivas de Guadalajara will jump onto the playing field of the Akron stadium in order to become the third of the clubs that have the opportunity to play in the 2023 Liguilla Clausura Liguilla, receiving the general team, Mazatlán FC, today.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more