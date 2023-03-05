Regardless of the result at the end of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, the tigers They would already be analyzing what would be their next technical director, as revealed by a former manager, player, and today TUDN analyst, Ricardo Pelaez.

In the recent victory of the Tigers by the minimum against the hydrocalids of the NecaxaPeláez, in the middle of the transmission, in the game corresponding to week 10, said that the Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santowould be being considered by the Monterrey board of directors to come to the bench.

The current technical director of Ittihad FC in Saudi Arabia, a league in which the Lusitanian star Cristiano Ronaldo plays, has also had experience managing Valencia in Spain, FC Porto and Rio Ave in Portugal, as well as Wolverhampton and Tottenham Hotspur in England.

Experience with Mexicans

More points in favor to seriously consider hiring the services of Espirito Santo is that he has already had the opportunity to manage Mexican players, for the first time at FC Porto in Portugal, where he had under his orders Hector HerreraJesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, and Miguel Layún.

Later in his time at the wolverhampton of the Premier League, led Raul Alonso Jimenezbeing the strategist who gave him confidence and where the Mexican became the highest reference, scoring 48 goals.

At the start of the current Clausura 2023 tournament, Diego Coca He began as the coach in charge of Tigres, but later left office to take over the Mexican National Team, leaving Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz in his position, currently being second in the general table, with a record of 6 wins, 3 losses and a defeat.