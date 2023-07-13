After many problems between the directives of Newell’s and Blue Crossthe Argentine team has finished confirming the definitive transfer of the Colombian defender, Willer Ditta to the machine, this after his pass was delayed due to various statements by the president of Newell’s.

Through social networks, Newell’s shared the official conditions with which Willer Ditta leave the club Among those that stand out is the sale of only 90% of the footballer’s letter to Cruz Azul, so in the event of a new sale of the player, the Argentines would have some profit from that transaction.

“As part of the agreed conditions, it establishes that if Cruz Azul fails to sell the footballer before June 30, 2024, they will be obliged to automatically acquire the remaining percentage,” the statement read. The Colombian soccer player had been in Mexico City for days, sealing the details of his work visa in which both directives announced their agreement.

Willer Ditta leaves Newell’s to join Cruz Azul | Photo: Capture

Already as a Cruz Azul player, Ditta assured that he reaches one of the largest clubs in Mexico. “Without a doubt, the biggest team here in MexicoIt’s a challenge, I like challenges, I’m a very competitive professional.” For now, the Liga MX portal has not been registered

the registration of the Colombian so it could hardly have activity on Matchday 3 of the Opening 2023.