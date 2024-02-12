Torreón, Coahuila.- Santos Laguna already had moored Ignacio Ambriz for this one Clausura 2024 of the MX League after giving an ultimatum to former coach, Pablo Repettowho left the club last weekend.

The Uruguayan strategist suffered defeat in 15 of 30 matches coached with the Guerreros after suffering a painful farewell defeat by the Tigres UANL (0-3) in the Santos Modelo Territory (TSM).

that one last defeat will be the end of his project and within the framework of matchday 6 of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX Santos kept his word and thanked the coach0.

«We inform you that the stage of Pablo Repetto and his Technical Staff at the head of the Santos Laguna First Team has ended, to whom we thank the dedication and dedication shown throughout this time. Likewise, we wish them the greatest success in the future,” his statement said.

Today, those from Comarca Lagunera announced their new technical director, Ignacio Ambriz, who returns to Liga MX after taking the reins of Toluca FC for almost two seasons.

«With hope, pride and in full communion with our fans, we welcome Nacho Ambriz at the head of the Warriors team. His vision and professionalism will ignite the spark of battle in every heart. Welcome home,” reported Santos Laguna.

Ignacio Ambriz has multiple honors with Mexican teams, including the Liga MX with Club León in 2020, the Concachampions with Club América in the 2015-16 season and the Copa MX with Necaxa in 2018.

'Nacho' will debut as helmsman of the Guerreros. Next Sunday, February 18. Santos Laguna will visit Pumas UNAM in CU. The Torreón club is in fifteenth place with four digits.

