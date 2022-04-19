Mexico City.- America and Chivas, the most popular teams in Mexican soccer, are located as the two teams with the greatest indiscipline in the current Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, with three games to finish the first round each one records six reds; one of them was for his technical director.

The eagles had found themselves alone after this negative record, but their staunch rival did not want to abandon him and after Alexis Vega suffered the red card in his previous match against Cruz Azul, he became the sixth expelled in the campaign.

Interestingly, the striker had already suffered a red card on date 7 against Club Puebla and thus is the only one from the Sacred Flock to accumulate two red cards in his possession, the others are: Gilberto Sepúlbeda, Carlos Cisneros, Miguel Ponce and former coach Marcelo Michel Leano.

Meanwhile, Club América began its bad discipline from date 1 that former coach Santiago Solari suffered a red card during the match against the aforementioned Puebla, due to an attack that could have left him out for more games, but he only received a one-game suspension.

The other representatives that the feathered cadre tolerated their expulsion appear: Roger Martínez, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Dos Santos, Miguel Layún and Federico Viñas. Both would not be the only ones with the highest figure, as there are other teams that are hot on their heels due to the accumulation of red cards.

Pumas and Atlas are on the verge of being the teams with the highest number of expelled in this Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX, each one adds five reds, the most recent to Juan Dinneno who compromised Pumas, although it will be necessary to see if they withdraw it when requesting University a request for investigation after his expulsion to the Disciplinary Commission.

From another angle, Diablos Rojos del Toluca and Xolos de Tijuana are the teams with the best fair play in the current championship. The scarlet and the pack just seal a red after playing 14 dates. Tuesday begins the date 15 and it will be necessary to see if someone will increase one more at his mercy.