in full Easter Sundaythe Warriors from Santos Laguna demonstrated its poor performance footballthis time when they fell by a landslide at home 1-4 in front of the Tuzos del Pachuca janThe corresponding match of Day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX which was played on the field of the crown stadium.

Marcelo Doria scored at minute 18 the only goal for the locals, while Christian Arango opened the scoring to 9′ for the tubes, Matheu Doria expanded with own goal at 31′, Aviles Hurtado put the third to 47′ and to 90’+6 Israel Moon He was in charge of placing the fourth and final one.

With the atmosphere in the stands of the crown stadium, the fans expected an entertaining game that would later have a surprise. He Pachuca was in charge of opening the can minute 9 when Christian Arango left no opportunity to Carlos Acevedo.

The celebration of Hidalgo players Jam Media

We recommend you read

To the 18′, Marcelo Correa cut the goalkeeper from the tubes and managed to define facing the goal; but 31′, Matheu Doria he pushed the ball into his own goal to give the advantage to those of the Airy Beauty.

Already in the second timewent to 47′ when Aviles Hurtado was found only in the area in front of Carlos Acevedo to finish off and widen the score 1-3. At 60′ the power went out in the TSM, the game was suspended. At 67′ the game resumed.

Marcelo Correa cut distances Twitter @ClubSantos

Towards the final minutes, the Tuzos del Pachuca They did not slow down, they had other approaches to the lagoon arc. Went to 90’+6 when israel moon received a leaked ball in the area to finish off from the right and set the score 1-4 and thus stay with the 3 points.