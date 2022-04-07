The directive of Athletic San Luis He gave a clear answer to all those interested in buying the franchise, as they announced that the Potosí team is no longer for sale and will continue to be part of Liga MX in the city of San Luis Potosí.

After very strong rumors that he would leave Liga MX due to a possible sale by a company of United Stateswhich suffered economic problems due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and because it paid the fine of 120 million pesos for the percentage table.

“There is a long-term project. There is a team for a long time. In the club you must be thinking about being among the top 12 or in positions of league, obviously with the theme of the quotient always present. It is an important issue”, mentioned the sports director Iñigo Regueiro for the record newspaper.

Already with this news, the Potosino team made it clear that the club is not for sale and what remains of its existence in Liga MX will be thrown into the ring. The idea of ​​the team is to make a deep restructuring in order to become a more leading team.

“It has been an important restructuring. A complex analysis and a study of the template was made. There is a line drawn. In the end there were 16 low and 15 high. We seek to be a competitive team in any scenario. We want be in league positions. A short-term objective is the issue of the fine, not being in those quotient positions”, Regueiro concluded.

Atlético San Luis is avoiding finishing in the last places in this Clausura 2022 tournament to avoid paying the upcoming fine, since they are once again in trouble for this money. They would pay fines of 33, 47 and 80 million pesos.