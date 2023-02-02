Mazatlan.- A few days have passed after the painful defeat (6-0) that Mazatlán FC suffered at the hands of the Águilas in the Azteca, and after the departure of Gabriel Caballeros from the bench, and the arrival of Christian Ramírez as an inmate, in the gunboat coffers only think about raising their heads.

Hurt with the win

The Panamanian player from Mazatlán FC, Yoel Bárcenas, appeared yesterday before the media and mentioned about the team’s mood and his surprise at the departure of the now former purple technical director.

Emotionally, no one counted on such a defeat. There are always ways to lose and that was not the correct one. We all came out very pissed off, we were silent, what we had to talk about we talked about, and the truth is, we know and we face with great responsibility what that rout was.”

“With the subject of Caballero, the truth was that we did not know what was going to happen, we talked among ourselves and the professor also expressed what he felt about the game; then his departure was made official. It was something strange because we didn’t expect it, but, well, it happened and now we have to raise our heads and be positive because we already have another game on the horizon”, he expressed.

READ MORE: Liga MX: Roberto Meráz suffers harsh punishment after his expulsion against América

They seek stability

After the decision to place Christian Ramírez as interim for the match against Juárez, Bárcenas comments that he would have liked the new coach to have already been defined, for a better adaptation to the new scheme.

Yes, I would have preferred the new coach to arrive, to know who the club is going to appoint, to learn about the new forms, and I say this because now we are going to work with this idea, and then another will come who will have a new idea or approach. We could feel comfortable now and then radically change things,” he noted.

to compose the way

Regarding the bad start in the Clausura, the Panamanian indicated that now they only have to think about winning next Friday at home against Bravos, in order to forget past defeats.

We have all failed, we are involved in this, and many things have come together, such as injuries to players who are important to the team. What we have in favor is that the tournament is just beginning and by winning we can reverse several things and forget the bad start, ”he said.

according to the idea

The board of directors of Mazatlán FC has decided to place a free ticket for the match against Juárez, something that the fans have responded to in a good way, and that pleases Bárcenas, because they know that having the support of the fans in bad times is always positive.

READ MORE: Mazatlán FC: Men’s and women’s branch, the same as basic forces, do not add points