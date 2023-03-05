Mexico.- The most surprising result that has been had in Matchday 10 of the MX League has been Pachuca’s win over Club América 0-3as well as the whining that the fans gave to Óscar Jiménez as well as to Miguel Layun who the latter was the one who stood up to the bad situation.

After finishing the game and being a little colder, the American player spoke to the media and made it clear that everyone on the team regrets the result but that no one hides and faces the situation and promises that they will get out of it Now that more than important duels are approaching.

“First send a clear message to our people: none of us hides, we are here to show our faces, face the situations. I think there is nothing better than knowing how to grab the bull by the horns, it is the only way I know in life to get ahead”, commented the player asking that the fans not abandon them.

Then he reminded the fans that America has already gone through dark moments and that they have come out of them, so he asks not to forget it, “That our fans should not forget what has been the essence of this team for years, accustomed to be in the worst situations and get ahead and several of us who have been in recent times have experienced episodes like this”, he commented.

Regarding the game, he stressed that they left with great discomfort since they had to leave with a win but now comes the issue of self-analysis to find a better way to get the results and make everything return to normal. América has a couple of complicated games like the double visit to tigers and Chivas.

After the defeat, América stayed in position 6 with 17 points in Liga MX. The last two games have been a great demonstration of their loss of play, allowing themselves to be tied by Atlas and losing to Pachuca.