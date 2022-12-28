Mexico.- The soccer player market is very busy, from real situations to some rumors that generate a lot of intrigue on the part of the fans, one of them commands it Raul Jimenez and the possibility of returning to the MX League to play with him America club in the Clausura 2023 but this in the last hours has taken a different path after the

statement of the DT of the Eagles.

After the Sky Cup match against Cruz Azul, Fernando Ortiz He spoke at a press conference on the subject of Raúl Jiménez and declared that for now things are not clear about it because he is not aware of any possibility to take over the services of the Mexican.

“I have no idea about Raúl (Jiménez), it’s the real thing. There is no other answer.“Commented the former player of América and Santos. This occurred after W Deportes confirmed that there was an offer to return the Mexican to Liga MX, something that neither the player nor the club could refuse, although for now it has not been confirmed. disclosed its conditions.

The following hours will be more than important to know the future of Raúl Jiménez who in Europe and with Wolves is not doing well at all, first the head injury has caused him to lower his performance a lot, then a muscular issue left him out much of the season as in the World Cup and now on his return he has had to stay on the bench.

Julen Lopetegui He has revealed that the competition will cost him a lot since if he does not recover his level he will have to start looking for options with other elements such as Diego Costa or Matheus Cunha who recently joined the team. This week with the return of the Premier League, the Mexican was left on the bench in the victory of his team and he must take advantage of the minutes that he is given to be able to resume his level.