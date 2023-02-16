The losing streak of Mazatlan FC in the Clausura 2023 tournament it has caused a big problem in its environment, firstly in its owner Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who has done what he couldn’t to keep the fans close to the team, but for the moment the results have not been given.

Given this, the goalkeeper of the team, Nicolás Vikonis, is confident that they will get out of this bad situation and confesses that these are things that happen and it is only a matter of righting the ship to be able to get into the classification zone.

“These are moments that we are thinking a lot, I remember a note that we made, maybe something like a year ago, a similar situation, a crisis of results, a moment that the team could not find its way. Inside, obviously, we are very aware that we are not producing what is expected of us in football, we understand the disappointment of the fans, ”he said.

Nicolás Vikonis was harshly criticized for a mistake last day and before this the player confessed that these are things that happen and it is difficult not to accept that they can happen in a game.

“We are in the goal exposed so that in the error we are very visible, I think that after so many years enjoying the goal, the error is understood as a teacher and as a possibility of growth, for me in recent months it has been complicated on the issue of injuries ”, he concluded .

Mazatlán FC has not added a single point in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and that has them in the basement of the general table, an issue that is of great concern at the moment in their team and in the board that already has a new coach .