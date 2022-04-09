After the 2-2 draw against the Cougars from UNAM, the technical director of the sweet potato growers of Puebla, Nicholas Larcamon acknowledged that the team Angelopolis goes through a turbulence, from which, they must overcome it to reach the end of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League on the right track, so he asked for all the support of the fans.

“Now is when we most need them to express that unconditional support that now is perhaps not the time to express it in the criticism of anonymity, especially for soccer players because they are an important part, we always said it, we talk about how important the fusion between fans and team and that they ratify the desire to be with the team because we are going to be in important instances”, he sentenced.

As for the match against Pedregal, the coach of The fringe He announced that the best is yet to come, but he did not hide his annoyance at losing the 2 points when Puebla was ahead by an advantage of two goals.

“Unfortunately we fell into the search to hold on to that small difference. However, we had situations that we could not close, the clearest in the second half, except for their goal, that of Araújo, which defines below the goal and that unfortunately we did not We were able to close. We had 2-3 transitions in which we might have made the wrong decision and that’s where we couldn’t capitalize,” he said.

