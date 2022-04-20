Pachuca, Hidalgo.- FC Puebla fell by the slightest difference against Club Pachuca at the Hidalgo Stadium. In the game on date 15 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, those led by Nicolás Larcamón knew their third defeat as a visitor despite being with one more for almost 40 minutes of play.

His soccer player Martín Barragán fought for the round but a serious mistake by the ‘Muralla’ Oscar Murillo due to raising his left leg too much made contact with the head of the poblano and caused the concussion protocol to be applied and he was removed by the assists medical.

With the passage of time, things seemed to be normal, however Pachuca, to breathe from the drowning that had them against the wall, decided to play time in the game and that decision was rejected by the Argentine coach because it threatens the show.

“Soccer players when they make a mistake, a kick, they protest, that they take it as constructive criticism, we take away a lot of the net time of the matches, it is important that they appear and counteract the intention of not playing”. he noted him at press conference.

“Beyond the fact that the intention to win the games affects us, the worst thing is that this type of action threatens the show, it is a criticism that I want to bring closer when the decisive criticism appears,” added coach Nicolás Larcamón, who sounded calm for his team’s performance against the championship leader.

“The team played as equals, they went with determination and looked for it until the end. We entered a stage where we cannot give away details, because that circumstance defines the course of the games, we must be forceful, intelligent with those little moments”, the Puebla coach concluded.

We recommend you read

Despite tonight’s defeat, the sweet potato growers will continue in third place in the table with 26 points. In a few days they will play their last home game before the league, they will host Rayos del Necaxa who became the pool breaker of this day by beating Tigres 2-0 in Aguascalientes.