Mexico City.- Puebla was the victim of a chaotic double result against Club América in the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 of Liga MX. His team, Club Puebla, was beaten by the creams, 1-6, at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, and, hours ago, 5-1, at the Azteca Stadium, for a global of 11-2.

The result of last Wednesday was believed to have been an accident, but what Fernando Ortiz’s side did last night showed that the sweet potato growers were never rivals for the Eagles, for which the Argentine coach apologized to the fans and to the history of The fringe.

“If everything we have built in two years as a team has had memorable chapters, as they called it at one point, I am very sorry for our people and apologize to the history of the club,” Nicolás Larcamón said at a press conference.

“Clearly the series leaves a fatal result in the sense that everything was built in 96 hours, they end up hitting you very hard for what this group deserved. Today’s game we had emptied, I still can’t find an answer, but I stay with the positive.”

For the third consecutive time, Club Puebla hit the wall in the Quarterfinals and the second time in a row against Club América, this being the highest difference that there has been in the short tournament league, leaving behind the 9-0 they suffered against Toluca FC, in the summer of 2000.

“I don’t think this is a time to make a series of excuses, what hurts me the most is the image we gave, I feel that we are an icon in the way we knew how to compete in the fourth consecutive league, the coefficient is not even close” Nicolas Larcamon said.

We recommend you read

Puebla played its last game in this 2022. To close the press conference, the Argentine thanked for these two years that he has taken the helm of the first team. “I am proud of these 24 months at the helm of the team, I am grateful to the players and the club, as well as all the people of Puebla,” he concluded.