Mexico.- Last Friday the team from Puebla held a duel against Tijuana in the fulfillment of a pending duel, with the victory of the poblanos they achieved something unthinkable at the beginning of the campaign and that is that they became the general leaders. Although it was a very uproar because of the position that was achieved, it was the same Nicholas Lacarmon who asked not to celebrate too much since there are still so many days left that everything can happen in the following games and all the good luck of the team could go away.

“First place is a nice feeling but we have to recognize it as something very relative because this is just beginning. We will simply talk about a great start and it is a good starting point for a route that will be very demanding, there is a lot ahead, 14 more dates “said the coach who has made Puebla a more than pleasant surprise in the last 3 tournaments of the MX League.

He was questioned in the press conference if he thinks that for his players it will not be a distraction in the following days since being at the top is always something that you saw and it is possible that they will be overshadowed by arriving from one day to the next. Given that, the strategist assured that there is nothing more than work in his team and his players do not have time to think about things out of place, it is a prize and that’s it.

“You have to know how to manage, but to point out to the boys that despite everything that has come up in these weeks, the team sustained attention, effort and ends up having a very big prize, that makes me proud of the players,” he commented at a conference of press. He stressed that reaching first place is no longer something surprising in Liga MX if they have as priors what was done in the Closure 2021 and the opening 2021 where in both tournaments they reached the Liguilla and fought, which ensures that Puebla is already ready for other things besides giving the surprise.

Puebla leads the Liga MX in just 3 days | Photo: Jam Media

To finish, he assured that there is no pressure on any of the elements of his team, they will face the following days to seek to continue at the top of the Liga MX. “We will have to ratify the rhythm and the position in the table on the next date. Today we have to measure ourselves and not let ourselves be perfumed by these 7 points out of nine, to go to Queretaro for another triumph”, commented the strategist.

Now the strip team will have action next February 6 when they visit Querétaro on matchday 4 hoping to continue on the winning line that they have so far since they remain undefeated with 1 draw and 2 wins, with 7 out of 9 points in what is going on in Liga MX.