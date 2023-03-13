Toluca, State of Mexico.- Nicholas Benedetti He went from hero to villain in the match for the 11th date of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX between Toluca FC and Mazatlan FC. The gunner scored a great goal in the nemesio diez to tie the game, but minutes later he went to the showers.

He Colombian he wanted to steal the ball, for that he swept fiercely, but not where the ball was, but over the leg of the Mexican, Marcel Ruizwhich cost him a straight red after being reviewed by the referee, Luis Enrique Santanderin it Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

losing my mind made Mazatlan FC would be vulnerable to Red Devils in ‘The Bombonera’. the goals of Edgar Lopez (45′), Maximiliano Araujo (47′) and Camilo Sanvezzo (82′) they caused a tough rout, 4-1, which ‘Nico’ Benedetti assumes responsibility after offering apologies in networks.

“Impotence and frustration of leaving the team with 10 at a crucial moment in the game. I take responsibility, an excuse to the fans and the player from Toluca for that reckless entrance, it was not malicious. It will make me improve as a footballer and as a person,” the Colombian wrote.

Nicholas Benedetti will be suspended for next week’s duel when Mazatlán FC hosts Rays of the Necaxa in it kraken stadium. Depending on the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission It is that we will know how many games the South American would be punished.

Nicolás Benedetti committed a flagrant foul

The purple ones Ruben Omar Romano they will continue as a red lantern with four digits after suffering their eighth defeat in ten games played in the Clausura 2023. The good news is that they are seven points from the reclassification zone.