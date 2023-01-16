The Atlas The Clausura 2023 began with a victory against Mazatlán, in what was the first official match of Benjamin Mora at the helm of the team, and the first after the era of Diego Cocca. And although the result was favorable, the strategist accepted that he was not so satisfied with the performance, because he believes that they can play better.

The strategist will have more than a week to prepare the next Liga MX commitment, which will be against the White Roosters of Querétaro at the Corregidora Stadium. It will be the return of the red and black team to the Cimatario building a little less than a year after the fight between fans of the two clubs.

In one of the blackest episodes that Mexican soccer has had, on March 5, 2022 at the Corregidora Stadium A fight broke out in the stands and although some home team players tried to calm down the supporters, tempers grew increasingly heated and this led to a pitch invasion.

Atlas will visit the Corregidora Stadium next Sunday, but now without an audience. Photo: JAM MEDIA

The two teams ran for cover in the locker room along with fans of both clubs. Followers of the Atlas They would later recount that some people from the local fans lent them jerseys so that they could “camouflage” since the followers who were in the fight did not distinguish between men, women and children, only if they wore the red and black jacket.

It was not the first time that the two hobbies clashed, because in the Bicentennial 2010 They also broke the metal fence and fought each other. However, on that occasion the violence did not escalate to the degree that it did in the Closing 2022in which the final balance, according to the Queretaro government, was 26 injured, 3 seriously who eventually left the hospital.

As for the detainees, in October 2022, only 5 of the 72 people who were detained were still in prison. As a sanction for these actions, the MX League vetoed the then board of directors White Roosters and forced a new sale, which has not materialized.

We recommend you read

In addition to imposing a punishment of one year without an audience in home games of all categories. Therefore, next Sunday, January 22, will be the first time in many years that the Atlas will visit the Corregidora Stadium again without an audience in the stands, but with the memory of that fateful Saturday March 5th.