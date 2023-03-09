Mexico.- Complaints of sexual harassment in the MX League continue to be the order of the day and this March 8, in the framework of International Women’s Day, a TikTok user shared a public complaint for a alleged sexual harassment who lived for the Club América player, Roman “Mozumbito” Martinez.

Through a video of just a few seconds the user Isabella Gutierrez He shared his testimony and attached some screenshots from the Azulcrema footballer’s Instagram account. In said clip, the woman reported that she was abused by Mozumbito Martínez when he touched her without her permission while she was sleeping.

“Because if I had to endure knowing that you touched me while I was asleep, you will have to endure being seen for what you are.“It is seen in the video that in a few hours since it was published, it has had thousands of reactions where many other women support it. Thus the clip has gone viral on the platform.

This video was published on March 8, 2023, one day after the denounced party, who is the soccer player, came to light, has not made any position known in this regard, the same case of Club América, who, by not having a complaint or notification on behalf of the authorities they have not proceeded against the footballer.

For now, the complaint of alleged sexual harassment has remained in the video and there is no record of a formal complaint. This situation of sexual assaults has been uncovered in recent weeks in the mexican soccer having three names that have been pointed out, the case of Dani Alves who was arrested, Artuto Ortiz also from Pumas but with him it did not lead to more than an anonymous complaint and now the case of the youth squad from América who has not proceeded either.

Román Martínez player of Club América | Photo: Jam Media

Mozumbito Martínez is one of Club América’s bets up front but for this season he has been practically erased from the first team where he has not had minutes in the campaign as he did in the last edition of Liga MX.