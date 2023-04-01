Mexico.- With a few months to go before the 22-23 season ends in the mexican soccer the leaks of what will be the new team kits have begun to appear and on this occasion it has been the turn of the team from America who would return in time to bring a well-known design to the campaign 23-24.

Through social networks, the first images of what would be the new plumage de las Águilas for the next two tournaments. This leak presented the away shirt where the blue color predominates and some details in yellow, such as sponsors, sleeves and neck.

The shirt is apparently inspired by one of the kits that Nike He has already given the American team over there the 2006-2007 where they used similar shirts where the visitor’s was entirely blue with yellow details.

This would be the new plumage of the Eagles | Photo: footyheadlimes.com

The most striking details of this new uniform are the return of the polo-type collars to these shirts, as well as a pattern of red figures on the sleeves and neck, the return of the original shield presenting the colors yellow, blue and red, reminding that this is visiting kit.

Another of the changes is that AT&T has left the center of the jersey and now only Caliente is seen as the main sponsor. For now there is no more information about this situation or what would be presented as a home shirt that, as things are going, could be a yellow base with details in blue.