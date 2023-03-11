León, Guanajuato.- Prior to celebrating their respective matches of the day 11 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, the mexican teams: Club Leon and Saints Lagoonthey are aware that their party for the date 12, in the nou camp stadiumchanged the day of its celebration.

First, the duel was scheduled for Monday, March 20 at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time), however, according to the site Soy Fiera la mexican league he chose to change the day of the game to Sunday the 19th of the same month.

Even on the platform MX League The game update is already here, which will start at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The transmission will be in charge of the sports channel Fox Sports and by Marca Claro on YouTube.

León will receive Santos in J12

Club Leon made the trip to ‘Pearl Tapatia’ to measure forces against Guadalajara Atlasa squad that has been hit since last Wednesday after experiencing a catastrophe in the concachampionsa competition that could say goodbye by falling 4-1 against olympia in Honduras.

León beat Tauro FC in Panama

While in the Clausura tournament they tied, 1-1, against Xolos of Tijuanain the kennel, so they appear as easy prey for the beast that defeated the St. Louis Athletic, 2-0, in the Jungle and traveled to Panama to roar on the way out concachampions in view of Taurus FC.

On the other hand, Santos Laguna returns to the Santos Model Territory (TSM) after losing against Chivas de Guadalajara2-0, to think about defeating the Xolos of Tijuana and they can climb positions in a tournament where their performance has been irregular.

Santos lost to Chivas in Akron

The Guerreros have more defeats than victories after ten days in the Closing 2023. With 12 units they sleep in the tenth square. As a local they have a balance of two wins, one draw and two losses. Tijuana they have not won on the road so far.