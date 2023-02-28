Mexico.- After playing his game of day 9 in the MX League, Necaxa He continues in the fight to find a position in the zone of repechage And although the victory would have served them more for their mission, the tie also helped them to get a little closer to the first 12 places.

Currently the Rayos are in 14th place with 8 points and are only two units away from reaching an important zone, the same as the Tijuana brand with 10 points. For this reason, the following matches will be life or death in search of adding 3 to prevent the difference from widening and ending up complicating in recent dates.

Curiously, they were very close to celebrating the victory in this game since they scored in the last minute of the run but the VAR they canceled the moment so that the game was tied at 1 against some Roosters who gave little play but it was enough to get the game out of the locals.

For this new day 10, Andrés Lillini’s pupils will have a very complicated test when they face the tigers who come from a considerable loss of play after drawing and losing against Chivas and a victory just against Atlas. That will be the team that will have to beat in order to continue in the fight.