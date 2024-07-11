The team of the Necaxa Rays is close to being part of the catalog of Disney+this thanks to a project that its new owners have in hand Eva Longoria and Ryan Reynoldswho are looking to produce a docuseries about the Aguascalientes group.

In recent days, information has begun to circulate that both Hollywood actors are thinking of replicating the formula that the Deadpool actor, who is also the owner of the English team, has. Wrexham and with whom he has had a similar project since 2022 when he took control and has now been able to document his club’s two promotions.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Basically, what we are looking for is to carry out the process of everything that happens during the season and record it to show the day to day of the team and at the end of it see the result. Eva Longoria and Ryan Reynolds For some seasons now, together with other figures such as Mesut Özil, they have acquired a part of the Mexican club.

Necaxa will have a series on Disney+ | Photo: Jam Media

According to reports, The recordings began on July 8th where the first impressions of Matchday 1 of the 2024 Apertura have been taken. For now there is no more information, not even the name of the project has been revealed but it is expected that this will be known in the next few days.