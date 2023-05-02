Mexico.- Through a statement on Necaxa has confirmed that Andres Lillini he will not continue to lead the team, as he had announced days ago after his defeat against Toluca in the last day of the Closing 2023. They also announced that 3 players are leaving their ranks.

“Club Necaxa informs that by mutual agreement, Andrés Lillini leaves to be Technical Director of the Rayos as of today”, reads the publication of the rojiblanco box. Also to thank him for his work in these six months in which he was in charge of the project.

It was also revealed that the elements Hugo González, Juan Pablo Segovia and Edson PartidaIt was already known that the first two would leave the club because through messages on social networks they said goodbye to the Necaxa fans. “We also make it public that the players -already mentioned- are no longer part of the team, wishing them the best in their sports careers,” the statement read.

Necaxa closed by assuring that within the following weeks they will release more information about those who will leave the squad as well as the players who will arrive as reinforcements. Without forgetting the announcement of the new Technical Director for the next tournament that will start very soon due to the commitments that Liga MX has in the summer with MLS.

Today Necaxa has no chance of fighting for a place in the Liguilla, it was ranked 17th and for the next tournament they could begin to have quotient problems after harvesting bad results.