This Friday, the pending matches of the first day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League Come in Necaxa and Bravos in the Sub 18 and Sub 20 categories, both squads fell by a score of 3-2 and 5-3 respectively.

The Clausura 2022 match of Liga MX in the Sub 20 category began with both teams trying to adapt to the poor conditions of the playing field. The first to find the rhythm of the match were those from Aguascalientes since from the 11th minute, José́ González would score the first for the Ray. The advantage would last very little since at minute 16′, the home side would equalize things in the match. After the annotations, the game became very rough and without clear goalscoring actions; It was not until the final minutes of the first half that the locals would score again to go into the break with a 2-1 lead on the scoreboard.

For the second half, those from Aguascalientes jumped very intensely in search of a tie, an opportunity that would come almost momentarily through a penalty kick, which the Rayos unfortunately missed.

The juveniles of Necaxa They continued with the search for the goal and at minute 53′, Brian Casas would score the equalizer that would put them back in the match. The minutes went by and the actions diminished, fatigue set in and by minute 80, Juarez’s men scored through a counterattack and went ahead on the scoreboard again. The meeting would culminate with a 3-2 advantage for those on the border.

For the pending match of day 1 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League in the Under 18 category, those from Aguascalientes jumped onto the field of play very apathetic, something that the locals would take advantage of and at minute 11′, they would go ahead on the scoreboard; The necaxis response would come in minute 24′, with a goal by Josué́ Zazueta. By the 38th minute, the locals had already scored twice, notably extending their lead against the Rayos. After the goals, the youth of the Ray they would react and score again at the feet of Rogelio Cortéz and for the final minutes of the first half, the tie for the eleventh necaxis would arrive with a great goal by Fermin Pérez that would close the actions of the first half.

In the second half, the Ray they went full on attack, seeking to have possession of the ball and at times neglecting their defensive zone, a situation that the locals took advantage of and scored for the fourth time. After the goal, the game ended in the midfield with Bravos defending their advantage at all costs and Rayos who were looking for the equalizer by all means.

The match passed and the Necaxa youth began to show fatigue due to the great physical effort made and by the final minutes of the match, those from the border would score once again, ending the match with that score. The match would end with a score of 5-3 in favor of the locals.