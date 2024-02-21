Aguascalientes.- The fireworks are booming! The Rays of the Necaxa Club They capitalized on Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara tonight with the annotation of Diber Changing in it Victoria stadium.

He player Colombianwho has four goals in the campaign, appeared at the exact moment to nest in the door of Juan Rangel and place at 28' the only goal of the match corresponding to the day 9 of the Clausura 2024 of the Mexican League.

He Mexican coach, Eduardo Fentanes, has done an outstanding job since arriving at the Rays of the Necaxa Club which remains one of the two clubs in the competition without a setback during the regular phase.

On the other hand, Chivas acknowledged defeat in Aguascalientes although Fernando Gago He sent all his people to the attack to try to save units in this half week.

Necaxa beat Chivas at the Victoria stadium

Roberto Alvarado was close to tying with a shot at the near post, despite the reaction of the goalkeeper, Ezequiel Unsainwith the left leg was extraordinary to deny that Chivas will sing the equalizer.

Club Necaxa was able to sentence without pressure the Sacred Flock by attacking with more players in the final minutes, however the last touch failed and that kept the team alive. Guadalajara, although he did not know how to create another danger to prevent his second disaster. 1-0 official.

Diber Cambindo gave the victory to Club Necaxa

The Electricians They exchanged positions with the tapatíos after his victory in this date 9. Club Necaxa will sleep in seventh place with fourteen units and Chivas He will do so from the eighth step with twelve points.

