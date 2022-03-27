For the goalkeeper of the Tigres of the UANL, Nahuel Guzmanthe comments about his mistakes on the field of play do not affect him, but he himself reignited the controversy by making fun of his detractors who accuse him of eating long-distance goals and committing his “Nahueladas”.

After the goal of the French Florian Thauvin at Classic Royal in front of the scratched from Monterey on Matchday 12 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguethe goalkeeper of the U of Nuevo León mocked his “haters” by assuring that he had never scored a goal from more than 20 meters away.

“The player already said it, Flo said it, we were talking and we saw some observations like with each rival, with each goalkeeper, technical aspects, specific aspects and they said; look at the possibility that he wants to anticipate a center and you can shoot on goal. “It’s not easy either. They never scored a goal for me from more than 20 meters”, declared the “Paton” for Channel 6 of Multimedia.

However, the goalkeeper of the felines scored two goals in this way in the Guardians 2021. The annotation was by Juan David Castro of the Athletic Saint Louis, on Matchday 7.

Shortly after, on date 12 of the same championship, Roberto de la Rosa de los Tuzos del Pachuca scored a similar goal against him.

