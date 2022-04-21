Nahuel Guzmanone of the greatest references in the history of Tigres de la UANL, continues to expand his career with the group of San nicolas de los heros. In the game against Toluca corresponding to the Matchday 14 of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League held in the University Stadiumthe Argentine goalkeeper reached 300 matches played with the feline club in First divisionof which 247 have been in the League and 53 in the Liguilla.

It should be remembered that Nahuel, who came to tigers in it Opening 2014, is the goalkeeper with the most matches played in the history of our team. In the current squad, in addition to Guzmán, there are two other footballers who have accumulated at least three hundred duels with the auriazul squad in the Liga-Liguilla, they being Hugo ayala (386) and Jesus Duenas (360).

For his part, after entering the exchange on date 14 of the current tournament against the Red Devilsthe Paraguayan striker Carlos Gonzalez reached 50 League-Liguilla matches with Tigres. Charli, who defends the feline shirt since the tournament Guardians 2021adds 11 goals with the felines, of which 10 have been in the League and one in league.