The final part of the match between America and Tigers was marked by the feline goalkeeper's complaint to TUDN USA after a group of women shouted some bad words at him. According to Nahuel Guzmán, a female group took advantage of his proximity to shout homophobic chants at him..

Through social networks TUDN USA He shared the moment where Nahuel Guzmán approached reporter Gibran Araige to tell him that he found it somewhat ironic that just within the framework of Women's and Equality Day, a female group dedicated themselves to insulting him in that way.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

“With the message (of equality), That the entire female group making the homophobic cry, doesn't that seem a little misguided to you? “Don't you hear anything?” he questioned the reporter who only listened but did not want to get into the controversy. These chants had to do with a lyric that appeared many years ago in Mexican soccer that was sung to the goalkeeper.

Nahuel Guzmán goalkeeper of Tigres | Photo: Jam Media

Already in the broadcast, the reporter commented that Nahuel was asking for more consistency with the actions, “Nahuel came to complain, or rather to tell me, that it was curious that this situation was supported and that he was receiving insults,” he commented.

For now, Liga MX has not commented on the matter, nor has there been any response from Club América and Tigres. Responsibilities are expected to be delegated over the course of the week.