The Mexican forward of the Xolos from TijuanaJosué Misael Domínguez, that his team must work hard in these last remaining games of the regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament.

Domínguez affirms that Xolos de Tijuana must put in the extra if he wants to reach positions of classification zone in this contest.

”We have to give the extra, they will be great rivals, we must not give anything away to be able to close the regular phase of this tournament”.

The Xolos attacker affirms that the group is very united and they are aware that they have five games left to play. dispute and they must play them as if they were finals.

”I see the group very united, there is nothing more to do than continue working, we still have 5 matches5 finals that we have to play”.

Josué Misael Domínguez assures that he worked hard to be able to earn more minutes in Clausura 2022, the key being not to despair in order to be able to focus on the team’s objectives.

“I have been training hard to earn those minutes on the court and not despair that the game will be given to me as I have the continuity with the Xolos de Tijuana in this tournament”.

Regarding his next game in Clausura 2022 where they face the general leader who is Tuzos del Pachuca, Domínguez affirms that the squad cannot and should not give anything away in the remaining games.

“We know and we are clear that we should not give anything away against our rivals, Pachuca is in a good moment, but it will not limit us in seeking to propose the game and not relax on the pitch”, concluded the striker.