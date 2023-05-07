Pachuca, Hidalgo.- Inside the hidalgo stadium Perhaps the best game of the entire Clausura 2023 Liga Mx was witnessed today. in stage of reclassification, Tuzos del Pachuca and Saints Lagoon battled until the last breath of the game for one of the tickets available for the Big party and the winner was defined until penalties after a 4-4 in regulation time.

According to logic, the team of Guillermo Almada he would play a duel where the ball would remain at his feet without fear of any call for attention at the gate he defended Oscar UstariHowever, overconfidence took its toll.

at 4′ Christian Arango started the goal fair from eleven meters. About 10′ Harold Preciado He threw himself on the iron to tie the duel, however Pachuca retook the lead with the goal of Roberto de la Rosa in a good play armed by Romario Ibarra at 14′.

At the edge of half an hour, Santos Laguna equalized for the second time with the front of Felix Torres. At point blank range he rose to beat the hidalguense goalkeeper. In 43′, tubes tried to remedy the situation with the target of Romario Ibarrawho found the ball in the mouth of the goal.

Pachuca was in front all four times

middle jam

For the second half, Pachuca had in mind to defend the minimum advantage but for the third time Saints Lagoon He reached them on the scoreboard with a masterpiece of Raul ‘Fingers’ Lopez in 52′. To excite even more in this great game in agony, the last two scores were sung.

The blue and whites alerted the albiverdes that they would not go looking for the pass through penalty kicks. Javier ‘Chofis’ Lopez could not finish when Gibran Lajud spat out a violent shot, nonetheless Eric Sanchez He came out ahead to define in front of the portal at 90+2′.

Santos advanced to the Liguilla as thirteenth

middle jam

He hidalgo stadium became a branch of an insane asylum with both the Mexicanbut the last minute also has 60 seconds and pure pride those of the Region They jumped forward to sing the 4-4, through Matheus Doria, that overwhelmed Pachuca at 90+4′.

We recommend you read

Santos eliminated the Mexican soccer champion

middle jam

At the fateful point Saints Lagoon He gave a class on how to correctly execute the shots that target him as the second club to be added to the Liguilla after the playoffs. Gibran Lajudwho replaced Carlos Acevedo this Saturdaycovered two penalties from the Tuzos that will not be able to defend their title in this Closing 2023. 4-2 final on penalties.