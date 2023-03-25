Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The President of the BBVA MX League, Mikel Arriola, met at the Cañoneros de Mazatlán FC facilities today to begin working on the joint agenda for the growth of national soccer ahead of the next Owners Assembly in May.

The lawyer was received by the CEO of Azteca de Negocios Futbol, ​​Christian del Olmo, Mauricio Lanz, general director of Mazatlán FC, Lenin Pérez, director of operations and Carlos Vela, sports director of the club, Rafael Sordo, manager of the Kraken stadium and Edgar Pérez, innovation manager.

Mikel Arriola was accompanied by Francisco Iturbide, general director of operations, competitions and development, by Mariana Gutiérrez, director of the Liga MX Femenil and Germán Elvira, director of Digital Marketing and in charge of the FAN ID project.

The BBVA MX League delegation began its tour of the courts and facilities that make up the Mazatlán FC Sports City. The purples showed their vision that they have for growth in infrastructure, where the proposal is to allow the development of each of their male and female categories.

Subsequently, the managers toured each area of ​​the Kraken stadium to make way for the work meeting in which the BBVA MX League presented the advances in sports development, Basic Forces, marketing, women’s soccer and security, emphasizing the implementation stages. of the FAN ID.

To conclude the review of the joint agenda between Liga BBVA MX and Mazatlán FC, the two institutions reiterated working as a team for the growth of men’s and women’s soccer, as well as for the multidisciplinary development of the League.

