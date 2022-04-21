Nuevo León, Monterrey.- Complaining about arbitration will bring consequences for Miguel ‘Louse’ Herrerawhich would be announced within five days after starting an investigation by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

At the end of the match against Necaxa Rays In Aguascalientes, the coach did not keep his words and launched himself against the arbitration, being aware that he could be entitled to a fine, which he will accept when it is presented, but that it would not be comfortable at all, since he could receive a severe punishment.

According to the Sanctions Regulations of 2022: “Any Affiliate and/or anyone subject to these regulations, who makes public statements that imply damage, defamation or insult to the FMF or people who hold honorary or paid positions in it, clubs, players, members of the technical staff, referees, directors, officials and/or any other affiliated with the FMF, will be sanctioned by the Disciplinary Commission“, it reads.

According to Azteca Deportes, at the time of completing the investigation, Miguel Herrera could suffer a sanction of around 900,000 pesos, that depends on the elements that the Mexican Soccer Federation can present, since it has the authorization to suspend “Piojo” Herrera. perhaps the last two games of this regular phase of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

Miguel Herrera serious in the technical area

middle jam

Tigers UANLas in his first opportunity after storming the first place, he lasted three days as a pointer and again fell to second place, this time losing 2-0 against Rayos del Necaxa in Aguascalientes, before facing Club América in ‘El Volcán ‘.

Nuevo León’s ‘U’, allied with Boletomóvil and Bitso -cryptocurrency site- announced that its fans will now be able to purchase their tickets with this form of payment starting from the match against Club América, corresponding to matchday 16 of the regular championship.

Tigres will accept cryptocurrencies

Twitter Club Tigres Official

“Our commitment is to make cryptocurrencies useful for all people. We love this agreement between Bitso and Boletomóvil that will allow the daily use of cryptocurrencies for our clients in Tigres UANL sporting events,” said Daniel Vogel, co-founder and CEO of Bitso.