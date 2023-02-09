Mexico.- One door closes but another opens, thus the case for michael herrera who a few weeks ago was the number 1 candidate to be the DT of the Mexican team but in the last hours everything has gone the other way, even so the possibility that he has a job in this tournament is still alive because Tijuana I would have asked for him.

After not being considered by the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), Miguel Herrera would already have a foot and a half on the return to Tijuana after the departure of Ricardo Valino after a sum of bad results. Now everything would be a matter of time and arrangements to look for a possibility for him to join the border ranks.

Various media have begun to ensure that it is only a matter of details for the “Louse” to take the position on the bench. If Herrera arrived, he would be living his second stage with Tijuana, the first was in 2015 where after his departure from the Mexican National Team, it was the team that took him back to Liga MX.

He stayed with those on the border for 2 years, since in 2017 he returned to Club América. Piojo’s style of play would have liked the fans in his time in those places that would ask for his return, in addition to the fact that Tijuana has not had great performances in recent tournaments either, since 2019 they have not reached league.

Tijuana currently has Cirilo Saucedo as interim DT and he will be the one in charge of this Friday’s game when they receive Atlético de San Luis at Caliente. In case of reaching an agreement, he would be presented as his new coach until the following week to prepare for the duel against América on Matchday 8 given that the date 7 is double and the working time would be very little, so the interim there would be charge.