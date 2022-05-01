tigers He qualified directly for the Clausura 2022 Liguilla, but will reach that instance with three games in a row without victory. The cats lost to Necaxalater against America and this Saturday they barely rescued the tie against Atlas at the Jalisco Stadium.

However, the strategist of the auriazules, Michael Herrera, considered that the equalizer against the Guadalajarans in Guadalajaran territory was not a bad result. The coach pointed out that with the absences that the Tigres team had, it was a good result and that those who had it responded in a good way.

“The draw is good. We are missing seven players and today’s boys responded. The first half we were not so insistent, but we had a couple of arrivals. We knew that the team was not there to compete one on one. What we talked about was to have concentration, not to let them finish off and we did it well,” he declared at a press conference.

Likewise, ‘Piojo’ Herrera considered that in this match the circumstances were different from the defeats they suffered against Necaxa and America. In addition, he recalled that the rojinegros are the current champion of Mexican soccer and that they are also doing things correctly.

“The other two games we did not do well, one can think that relaxation has come for the team being qualified. This is different, with so many casualties the team comes and stands up well; the youngsters will show that they want to be taken into account against a difficult opponent. Sometimes we forget who we’re playing against,” he said.

Finally, Herrera assured that this week of inactivity will serve to recover the injured, among whom is Andre-Pierre Gignac, and that they will reach the quarterfinals strong. “We are going to be better. We remember our wounded and the suspended, and (the team) will be solid, strong.”