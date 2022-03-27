The current situation for the Panzas Verdes de León is experiencing moments of anguish, as they do not have a constant regularity on the field of play; taking into account the premature and forceful elimination by Seattle Saunders in the Concacaf Champions League, as well as the rout caused by Tigres, at the Nou Camp, in the national championship.

Beyond this, and achieving victory in the last match against Mazatlán on the Kraken field, the figure of a youth trained in the basic forces of the institution every day takes more prominence and relevance in the technical unemployed of Ariel Holan, Panzas Verdes strategist.

Fidel Daniel Ambríz González, is the name of one of the most striking promises in national soccer, with a career, in terms of years in the maximum circuit, long, taking into account his age: 19 years. The native of León, Guanajuato He debuted with the Esmeraldas on Saturday, November 9, 2019, against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.

Little time has been enough for the youth to demonstrate his quality with the ball in midfield, the leadership and maturity he possesses on the pitch; situation that also keeps him as the captain in the team Nacional de México sub20, sharing the court with elements such as Bryan González, Eduardo García, Joshua Mancha and Marcelo Flores.

In the current campaign, in Aztec football, he has seen participation, on the field of play, of 31.52% of my possible minutes, with 7 matches, in addition, 3 starts in the last matches, where he has played full time. The performance of the youth is just the beginning of what he can become one of the leaders of the older Tricolor in a few years.

For now, the Fiera is located on step 5 of the general classification, with 18 harvested units; product of 5 wins, 3 draws and 3 setbacks. The next match for the Esmeraldas will be on the Nou Camp field, when they receive the visit of Gallos Blancos de QuerétaroSunday afternoon.