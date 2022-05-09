One of the players who has become a pillar in Chivas this tournament is Fernando Beltran. The midfielder gives balance to his team and even with the departure of Marcelo Michel Leaño, he has remained a fundamental part of the rojiblancos’ actions.

However, the situation was different recently. With Victor Manuel Vucetich On the bench during Guardians 2020 and Guardians 2021, the ‘Nene’ had little regularity, since the strategist did not consider him as a starter and had him relegated to the bench.

“A year and a half ago I was going through a bad time. The coach who was there told me that my passes were not productive, that I was not a determining player, that I was not a player who neither attacked nor defended”, declared the ‘Nene’ to Telemundo, at the end of the match against Cougars in the playoff

The Chivas midfielder pointed out that despite this he managed to stay thanks to the support of his family and considered that he is currently going through a good time. “I went through a bad time, but today, thank God, I show it on the field, I feel happy, I’m having a great time and I owe it to my family.”

In the actual Closure 2022, Fernando Beltrán played 14 games in the regular phase, 12 of them as a starter, and scored a goal in addition to giving two assists. In the duel against Pumas in the playoffs, he was a key piece for the Flock in midfield and thanks to him the tie was broken.

When the score was equal to one goal, ‘Nene’ commanded a great offensive series and after combining with Pável Pérez and Alexis Vegaregained the advantage for Chivas, from which the UNAM team failed to recover again.