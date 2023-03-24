This Friday, March 24, the set of Mazatlan FC led by the Argentine Rubén Omar Romano will receive Club León by Nicolás Larcamón at the Akron Stadium in a duel pending day 1 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

Mazatlan FC will receive the emeralds in search of their second victory in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, in a match that should have been played at the beginning of January, but had to be rescheduled due to the violence.

The match will be played this Friday during the break of the FIFA Date in March. The game should have been played in the first week of January, but it was suspended due to the violence that took place in the state of Sinaloa on Thursday, January 5, due to the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, for which the violent events reached the Pacific’s pearl.

The set of Mazatlan FC arrives at this Friday’s match after losing 0-1 on their visit to Necaxa last date, while León comes from thrashing Santos 4-1 at the Nou Camp Stadium. Los Cañones are in last place in the general table with 4 points after a win, a draw and nine losses in 11 games in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX Leaguewhile La Fiera is fifth with 21 units after six wins, three draws and two losses in the contest.

Below we tell you where to watch the pending match of Mazatlán FC against Lion in the Kraken Stadium corresponding to day 1 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

Mazatlan FC vs Leon

Day: Friday March 24

Time: 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

Channel: TV Azteca 7, ESPN

Stadium: Kraken Stadium