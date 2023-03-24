Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC revealed tonight the call for Ruben Omar Romano to receive in the kraken stadium to Club Leon to play his pending match of day 1 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX this Friday.

The purple ones march in the last place with four digits. They are going to face one of the undefeated teams in the competition that they already defeated once in the Pacific’s pearlin it Guard1anes Closing Tournament 2021with a score of 4-3, in his first location.

Those now led by Nicolás Larcamón arrive as favorites for this match. If they roar in the Ship they would manage to climb to the second position of the table. For now Club Leon is in fifth place with 21 points and if he wins he will transfer to Club America (23), Toluca FC (22) and Club Pachuca (22).

Mazatlán FC seeks to stop the winning management of the green bellies as happened against Blue Crossa club that had three victories and withdrew from the Mazatlan headquarters with a tough 3-1 defeat. gunboats He presented the best he has to face the lions this March 24.

The only casualty that the team continues to suffer Ruben Omar Romano is the one of Colombian, Nicholas Benedettiwho does not play in the Closing 2023 since matchday 11, when he was sent off against Red Devils for a flagrant offense on Marcel Ruiz.

Mazatlán FC celebrates one of his goals

Jorge Osuna

The Argentine coach brought in 21 elements for the duel against Club Leon which will begin at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The actions will be seen on the Azteca 7 and ESPN screens, as well as on Star+.